LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.31.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

