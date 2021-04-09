Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 222.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $41,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

