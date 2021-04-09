Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

