Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $106,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,064 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coty were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.