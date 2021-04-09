Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $189,000 Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gates Industrial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

