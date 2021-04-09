Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

