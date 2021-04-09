Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

