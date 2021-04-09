Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
