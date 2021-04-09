Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.