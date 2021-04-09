Roth Capital Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has $11.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25.

ORBC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.51 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

