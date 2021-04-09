ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $273,000 Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.81 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $505.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

