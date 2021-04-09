Morgan Stanley Buys 35,026 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $38,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

