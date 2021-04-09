Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $774,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $525,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

