Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

