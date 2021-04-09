Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHNG. William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

