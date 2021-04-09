Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

