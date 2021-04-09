Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 344.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiverr International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR opened at $229.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

