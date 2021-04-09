Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43,000 Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,804,000.

Shares of PTH opened at $156.77 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

