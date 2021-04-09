Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,076 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $24.54 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.