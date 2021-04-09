Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.89 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

