Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 773 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,423,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,872 shares of company stock worth $177,209,697. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

