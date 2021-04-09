Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $215,000 Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

