Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.