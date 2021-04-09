Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.