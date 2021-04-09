Zacks: Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the third quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 19.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.22 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

