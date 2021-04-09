WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

