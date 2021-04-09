NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.