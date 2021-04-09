Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target at $14.40

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

