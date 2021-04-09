Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of THR opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,928.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

