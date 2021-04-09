Elsa A. Murano Sells 6,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

