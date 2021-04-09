Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,980 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65.

GoDaddy stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

