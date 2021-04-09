Christopher H. Chang Sells 4,830 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SMTC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

