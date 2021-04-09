Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.