Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.