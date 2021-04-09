Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanger worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanger by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

HNGR stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The business had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

