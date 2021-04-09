Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

