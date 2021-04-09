Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.