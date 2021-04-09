Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2020, the company returned $54.2 million to its shareholders in the form of dividends and $179.6 million through share buybacks. Its free cash flow generation supports shareholder friendly activities. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 85.3% in 2020 from 88.4% in 2019. The improvement was mainly due to lower costs. Evidently, total operating expenses declined 6.9% year over year in 2020. However, freight weakness (when compared with the 2019 levels) is a concern. Moreover, the company expects inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses to remain in 2021, which might hurt its results.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,000 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

