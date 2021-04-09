Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

GDDFF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

