Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at Desjardins

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Rubicon Organics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ROMJF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

