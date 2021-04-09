Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rite Aid were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $20.63 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.