Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 854.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

