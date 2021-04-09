Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 651 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $20,155,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $20,094,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

