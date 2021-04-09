Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its ongoing research and development (R&D) investments to develop technically advanced products is providing easy power management solution to its customers. Spin-off of less profitable businesses and accretive acquisitions will boost its operations. Eaton’s restructuring actions are in sync with long-term growth objectives. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to negative currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Choppy end-market conditions and COVID-19-induced weakness have compelled it to forecast decremental margins for 2020.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.89.

ETN opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

