Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.