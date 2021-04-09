Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.81 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

