Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forterra by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.