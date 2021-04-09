Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.75 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

