Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $372.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -443.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

