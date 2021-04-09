Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,231 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James downgraded Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

