Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,480 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE:CEM opened at $24.20 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.