Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 143,899 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143,899 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coherent were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 47,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

